Are online wills legal?

Creating an online will ensures that your affairs are well taken care of even after you depart from this world. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

A will is a legally binding document that cites how you want your property and assets to be distributed following your death. Preparing a valid will ensures one can literally and figuratively rest peacefully after dying.

Creating a will is a vital process in estate planning, but a 2018 survey revealed that more than half of Australians don't have one, primarily due to a lack of time and opportunity. However, online will services are meant to turn this around.

An online will works the same way as a traditional one, the only difference being that the former is created digitally. So, to answer the question, yes, online wills are legal in states that accept them.

While legally binding, an online will is not an end-all and be-all legal document. The testator, ideally with guidance from an estate law professional, must ensure that the document is compliant with the state's legal requirements.

What makes an online will legally valid?

Traditionally, a last will is written with the guidance and supervision of a lawyer. This vital element isn't completely set aside, as online will companies like Willed have in-house lawyers assisting testators in certain situations.

Generally, an online will is valid so long as it complies with state laws. It must meet the following salient points:

The will should be written by a testator who is of sound mind

The testator must be aware of the document's legal implications, the extent of their assets, and the expected beneficiaries

The document must be handwritten, printed, or typed

The testator must sign it and indicate the signing date

The signing of the will must be witnessed by at least two adults who are not prospective beneficiaries. The witnesses must also affix their signatures on the document.

Executing a will sometimes takes time, especially when the court has to grant probate before distributing the properties in question. A grant of probate is an order that authorises the executor to perform specific estate management activities under the will.

Ensuring that the probate process goes smoothly

Whether done online or not, the validity of a will can be questioned for several reasons. For instance, the document may be deemed fraudulent, or the testator's mental and other capacities during its creation may be contested.

To ensure that the probate process runs well, consider the following:

Prepare to pay fees

Ensure that all pages of the will are signed, and the signing date is indicated

Testators and witnesses must use a pen with the same ink colour when singing

Don't staple or clip the documents together

Review your will regularly and make sure it consistently reflects your current assets and wishes

Destroy the previous copy of the will after updating it

A will may also be contested if your spouse, children, or beneficiaries claim it's not updated. Additionally, a change in your circumstances, like marriage, could invalidate the document. It's advised to review your will regularly and see whether it applies to your situation.

Is an online will considered legal even if it is made without a lawyer?

Yes. As mentioned, online wills are legally valid if the document meets the state-specific requirements, the most important of which were discussed above. In most cases, a testator doesn't need a lawyer to make this digital document, but providers generally have legal experts to review and validate the form.



This applies to a simple will or when a testator leaves all properties to their spouse or only child.

Conversely, people under certain circumstances might have a higher risk of facing a will dispute. These include testators with blended families or are already separated from a partner with whom they have unsettled property issues.

Persons who own businesses, investments, or overseas properties should also hire an estate expert. Individuals who wish not to include a legal beneficiary or leave unequal amounts of inheritance to their immediate heirs must also lawyer up.

Before making a will

Creating an online will that fits your wishes and minimises family conflict demands a testator to exercise due diligence. Proper preparation includes:

Listing all assets and properties, including investments

Ensuring that immediate family members and dependents are provided for

Identifying beneficiaries

Naming a guardian for children under 18 years of age

Funeral arrangements

Appointing a competent and trusted executor

An executor is responsible for several tasks meant to administer the deceased's estate, as laid out in the will. More than distributing assets, this person must manage the probate process, protect the assets, collect income, pay out debts, prepare financial statements, and so on. The executor is also responsible for informing creditors, institutions, and banks about the death to prevent identity theft and other scams.

That being said, this is a challenging task that shouldn't be taken lightly. That's why states often have public trustees that families can hire for estate administration. These government-backed corporations usually charge clients depending on the estate value and workload.

Conversely, without a valid will, a deceased person's assets will be distributed based on state laws or intestacy rules, which often limit the beneficiaries to immediate family members.

Conclusion

Creating an online will ensures that your affairs are well taken care of even after you depart from this world. As the process is automated and overseen by estate law experts, you must ensure that you're well-prepared before creating one.

