From Neville Wran in the 1970s and continuing right through until today, the political love for coal mining in the Hunter Valley has come at a terrible price for the region's environment, social fabric and the wellbeing of its residents.
The scars left from this political love will be felt the most by future generations who will not have received any "ephemeral benefits gained by their predecessors".
That is the main message contained in John Drinan's just published book 'The Sacrificial Valley, Coal's legacy to the Hunter'.
Dr Drinan, an agricultural scientist, former principal of Tocal College and academic, witnessed first hand the exponential growth of coal mining in the Hunter having lived and worked in the valley for decades. In fact his family have connections to Singleton dating back to the mid 1850s.
Living and working on 'Wahgunyah, a beef cattle property at Glendon Brook from 1987 until 2017, Dr Drinan with his wife Anne, have since retired to the Mid North Coast. His retirement project was writing this book based on his lived experience and years engaging with the mining industry.
Dr Drinan worked alongside other active community members to establish the Upper Hunter Air Quality Network - which today provides essential data on air pollution in the region. His other involvements in the region include: fighting plans to ensure a mine at Glendon Brook (Great Greta Colliery) was not reopened; and the establishment of the Upper Hunter Mining Dialogue.
For him, the once beautiful valley, home to a diverse range of industries, is now permanently scarred thanks to the scourge of vast open cut pits that are destroying not only the natural environment but also the social fabric and creating lasting legacies in particular the infamous final void.
"The main driver of landscape destruction is overseas demand for coal", he writes. With coal production in 2019-20 thirteen times that of 1974-75.
And he lays the blame for the destruction of the valley squarely at the feet of state, and to a lesser extent, federal politicians from both major parties.
"For the past 50 years New South Wales governments with complicit federal governments have seemingly sacrificed the Hunter Valley for the benefit of the state at large. Governments always have to balance competing interests, but in the Hunter Valley, those competing with coal look to have been thrown into the fire."
"No government can be spared criticism, because the mining approval process begins years before coal is delivered. Each has built upon and expanded the decisions of its predecessors, using mechanisms that have evolved to overwhelm all other interests."
To highlight the power of coal interests over all others, he cites the example of the expansion of the Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) open cut mine. The opponents to the expansion, led by the Bulga Milbrodale Progress Association, won two court challenges to prevent the mine's expansion being approved only for the Coalition government to change the rules, tear up the 2003 Deed of Agreement and allow the mine's plan to proceed.
"The entire approval process from exploration to mining looks to be framed with one end in mind: mining must happen,"
"The coal industry holds a potent influence over government, more than sufficient to dictate policy," he says.
The coal industry holds a potent influence over government, more than sufficient to dictate policy,- John Drinan
Dr Drinan is highly critical of governments decision to allow open cut mines to leave final voids.
"New South Wales governments whether Coalition or Labor have consistently held the view that it would not be reasonable to require mining companies to fill in the voids and reshape the piles of overburden into features that satisfy ecological and aesthetic needs, given this indulgence, it is not surprising that the Department of Planning does not know how many final voids will remain at the end of coal mining in the Hunter. Nor does it know their areas, depth or consequences.
He explains of all the damage coal mining has done to the sacrificial valley, leaving final voids in place for others to worry about their consequences might be the worst.
"It can and must be reversed"
Not only does he want the voids backfilled now by the mining companies, Dr Drinan wants a just transition for the coal mining and coal fired powered workers similar to that adopted in Spain.
Although he holds a bleak view of the current state of his beloved valley, he remains hopeful that with political will and community engagement, the Hunter can become a vibrant, healthy and prosperous region.
"What must be done? The answer is simply, act justly: for coal workers, the affected communities, and the environment and generations of the future. Most urgently, further damage must stop, now."
'The Sacrificial Valley, Coals legacy to the Hunter' by John Drinan, published 2022, by Bad Apple Press.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
