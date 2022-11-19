The Singleton Argus
It was almost a call to arms at the launch of John Drinan's book at Camberwell on Saturday at the home of one of the Hunter's best known environment campaigners Wendy Bowman

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated November 19 2022 - 5:40pm, first published 1:12pm
Glenn Albrecht, Wendy Bowman and John Drinan at 'Rosedale' Camberwell. Picture Louise Nichols.

With not a high-vis in sight, nor must it be said too much PM10 dust from surrounding mines, former Singleton resident John Drinan launched his book The Sacrificial Valley Coal's legacy to the Hunter at Wendy Bowman's home 'Rosedale' Camberwell.

Local News

