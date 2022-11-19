With not a high-vis in sight, nor must it be said too much PM10 dust from surrounding mines, former Singleton resident John Drinan launched his book The Sacrificial Valley Coal's legacy to the Hunter at Wendy Bowman's home 'Rosedale' Camberwell.
The beautiful garden setting on the banks of Glennies Creek was filled with community members, people those homes and properties had long ago been acquired by the mines, representatives from environmental groups, Dr Drinan's family and friends and former colleagues.
The launch provided a chance for a catch up with Dr Drinan who moved to the Mid North Coast in 2017 with his wife Anne having lived and worked in the Hunter for decades.
It has been this long association with the Hunter and the growth of the coal mining industry that form the basis of his book.
"I drove up the Valley to Scone yesterday and felt physically sick at the destruction that has been wrought to this once beautiful place.
"For that I don't blame the mining companies nor their workers, I am not anti coal mining as I know what coal has done economically but now it must stop.
"The world has changed and so must the valley."
Politicians from the 1970s onwards from both major parties have allowed this destruction to happen and now they must stop and start to regenerate the valley first by ensuring all the final voids are filled, he said.
He paid a special tribute to Mrs Bowman saying the launch could not have taken place in a more appropriate place.
"Wendy understood how important it was to protect this farm and its water supply from mining. Without her courage and conviction who knows what the state of the river system would now be in. This property, being protected, is her legacy to us all, so thank you so much Wendy," he said.
In April this year the mining licence that would have allowed an open cut mine to consume 'Rosedale' lapsed ending a 14 year fight by Mrs Bowman to protect her beloved farm.
Speaking at the launch was academic Glenn Albrecht, a longtime associate and friend of Dr Drinan who wrote the forward in the book.
Rather than disappear at the future Dr Albrecht said we should work together to create a world based on science and humanity as suggested in the book.
"If we work together, all of us, that is achievable," he said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
