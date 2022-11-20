A warm Saturday greeted four ladies and twomen to the courts of Howe Park.There was friendly barter going on between the two gentleman.No jump shots executed Saturday, but Lois Brooker run the longest hoop to score. Much excitement was shared by all. Results-Henry & Colleen McMahon def Les & Lois Brooker 7/3Betty Knight & Les def Robyn Schmiere & Henry 7/1Betty Knight & Colleen McMahon def Robyn Schmierer & Lois Brooker 7/5Henry & Lois Brooker def Robyn Schmierer & Les 7/5New members always welcome.Saturday 1pm at Howe Park.All equipment supplied.

