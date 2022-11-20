Croquet:
A warm Saturday greeted four ladies and twomen to the courts of Howe Park.There was friendly barter going on between the two gentleman.No jump shots executed Saturday, but Lois Brooker run the longest hoop to score. Much excitement was shared by all. Results-Henry & Colleen McMahon def Les & Lois Brooker 7/3Betty Knight & Les def Robyn Schmiere & Henry 7/1Betty Knight & Colleen McMahon def Robyn Schmierer & Lois Brooker 7/5Henry & Lois Brooker def Robyn Schmierer & Les 7/5New members always welcome.Saturday 1pm at Howe Park.All equipment supplied.
SDCA: Second grade
JPC Black 5/211 defeated Valley 205.
For JPC top scores Akash Dutt 65 and T Lumby 53 and Alex Thrift 38. Bowlers Robie Hedges 4/37 and Bruce Dempster 1/28. For Valley Brad Wilson 73no, Jason Barry 58 and Andrew Blamey 27. Bowlers Rhys Giles 2/32 and Preseton Miller 1/27.
Denman White 2/70 defeated Creeks 65
For Denman top scores Ben Rumbel 31no and Peter Mills 25no, bowlers John Apps 5/16 and Marcus Baker 2/3. For Creeks Adam Morris 13 and Ash Borg 13, bowlers Kamran Harman 2/12.
JPC Gold 2/114 defeated Glendon 113
For JPC top scores Rod Luxford 63no and Stuart Johnstone 25no, bowlers Dave Newman 3/18 and Gregg Dann 2/10. For Glendon Austin Maher 81no and Ollie Gunn 7, bowlers Ollie Gunn Ollie Gunn 1/13 and Ethan Burns 1/28.
Singleton will meet Cessnock in the Hunter Valley John Bull Shield Competition on Sunday, November 27.
