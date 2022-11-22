A historic church in Glendon has hit the market for sale via expressions of interest.
Built in 1899, the church is positioned on a 5,856 square metre block and offers scope to build a new home or operate the property as a business venture.
Listing agent Andrew Walker from Street Property expects the property to sell for upwards of $900,000.
"This is is an extraordinarily difficult one to put a precise value on and the reason for that is because it is such a multi-tiered property," Mr Walker said.
"There might be someone who just wants to buy the block of land to build a home on and keep the church as a curiosity or there might be a buyer who wants to operate the church as a business.
"There is already initial interest in the region of $900,000."
The church, consecrated St Mary's Anglican, was considered the place of worship for the original farming families of Glendon, which is located near Singleton.
It was used by the local parishioners until the 1980s but was deconsecrated in 1995.
The current owners Jessica and Christian Simmons purchased the property at 85 Glendon Lane in 2014 and renamed it Little Paddocks Chapel.
They have close ties with the property having hosted their own wedding at the chapel in 2016.
Both of their grandparents are also laid to rest in the cemetery adjacent.
The couple intended to build a home on the land and operate the church as a wedding venue but those plans were put on hold due to ill health when Mrs Simmons underwent a kidney transplant.
In the meantime, she continued her dream of sharing the space with others by running affordable photo shoots at the church for weddings and at Christmas time.
"We wanted to share it because a building like this, you never really 'own' it, it is meant to be shared and that's what we did," Mrs Simmons said.
"That has been a really special part of owning this property.
"We have had 500 families through for photos this year and that's 500 beautiful pictures on their walls in their homes and for me, that is how the legacy continues.
"People got to use the church."
The property is open for inspection on Saturday and Sunday at 1.30pm.
