Josh Dagg continued on his stellar early season batting form with an unbeaten 90, Chris Murray was next best with 36 in his maiden first grade appearance for the club, with Nathan Holz (29), Reuben Andrews (15) and Will Regan (12no) all finding the gaps nicely. Rob Sidebottom (2-53 off 8) and Stephen Hedger (2-36 off 8) were the pick of the Wine Country attack. The Wood Ducks struggled to gather any real momentum in reply, and were eventually all out in the 33rd over for 104. Wayne Harris (30), Jason Ambrose (24) and skipper Andrew Fensom (21) were their best three with the willow. Jace Lawson proved a handful again for the Blues with the new ball, taking 3-14 off 8. Brent Watson was just as economical with 3-13 off 6, with Holz taking 2-25 off 4.