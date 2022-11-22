The Coalfields Cup cricket competition is heating up, with some upset results rounding out week seven of the competition.
The individual highlight of the round came courtesy of PCH skipper Jackson Cox who notched his seventh career top grade century in the match against Glendon at Cook Park no.3.
The 27-year-old came to the crease at the fall of the first wicket, and caressed fifteen boundaries and cleared the rope on one occasion on his way to an unbeaten 103 from 128 balls.
PCH posted a healthy 4-188 on the back of Cox's innings. He was well supported by Abe Jones (51) who was also very productive in his half century. Evan Moss was the other main contributor with 15. The youthful Joe Druery was the pick of the Glendon attack with 3-44 off 8. Glendon's batting woes continued in reply, as they were skittled for 92 inside 27 overs. Most batsmen made starts without pushing on to a big total, with Ji Bailey (20), Anthony Bailey (16), Drew Nelson (15) and Cooper Bailey (13no) among the run scorers.
Dan Oldknow (3-16 off 7.2), Barton Jones (2-25 off 7) and Hugh Smith (2-12 off 3) kept a lid on things for PCH. The win moved them into the top four for the first time this season.
The Piranhas caused a major upset by inflicting Bellbird's second loss in as many weeks at Carmichael Park.
Bellbird batted first, but were restricted to 156 due to some tight bowling and fielding. Super sub Kane Bradley was their best with an unbeaten 51, with Matt Thomson (25), Ben Fairlie (24) and Jason Orr (16) keeping things ticking over.
Matt Hopley took the new ball and bowled beautifully for the visitors, claiming 4-19 off 8, with Aaron Sweeney (3-38 off 7.2) and James Collins (2-37 off 8) taking important scalps.
The Piranhas got off to a flyer in reply, with Hopley blasting 47 off just 14 balls including seven huge maximums. Opening partner Mark Crowfoot settled into the anchor role and carried his bat with 49, with skipper Luke Sweeney (33no) also at the crease when the winning blow was struck. Pat Cagney was Bellbird's best with the four-piece, taking 2-48 off 8.
In another upset at Howe Park in what was the grand opening of the new look venue, Creeks continued on their merry way by inflicting Valley/JPC's first loss of the season by 60 runs.
Creeks batted first and scored freely to close their innings at 9-183, with Bayden Mullholland (48), Nathan Stapleford (45), Gavin Wake (33) and Myles Cook (20) all contributing nicely. Luke Dempster (2-14 off 6), skipper Isaac Barry (2-33 off 8) and Tristan Muir (2-36 off 8) all picked up a brace of wickets each for Valley/JPC. The competition leaders turned in their worst batting display of the season to date, and were all out in the 30th over for 123. Mewa Jeetarwal batted beautifully for an unbeaten 74, but he lacked support from his fellow batsmen as he was the only one to reach double figures.
He has proved to be a real find for the joint venture. Man-of-the-match Stapleford capped an exceptional all-round game for Creeks, with the former two-time Cessnock District cricketer-of-the-year finishing with 6-17 off 8. Skipper Blake Cook chipped in with 2-24 off 8.
In the final game of the round, Greta/Branxton made it back-to-back wins with a 117-run victory over Wine Country at Miller Park. The Blues batted first, making full use of the very favourable batting conditions to post a healthy 6-221.
Josh Dagg continued on his stellar early season batting form with an unbeaten 90, Chris Murray was next best with 36 in his maiden first grade appearance for the club, with Nathan Holz (29), Reuben Andrews (15) and Will Regan (12no) all finding the gaps nicely. Rob Sidebottom (2-53 off 8) and Stephen Hedger (2-36 off 8) were the pick of the Wine Country attack. The Wood Ducks struggled to gather any real momentum in reply, and were eventually all out in the 33rd over for 104. Wayne Harris (30), Jason Ambrose (24) and skipper Andrew Fensom (21) were their best three with the willow. Jace Lawson proved a handful again for the Blues with the new ball, taking 3-14 off 8. Brent Watson was just as economical with 3-13 off 6, with Holz taking 2-25 off 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.