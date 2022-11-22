The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Coalfields Cup: Cox nabs century against Glendon at Cook Park

Updated November 23 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Coalfields Cup cricket competition is heating up, with some upset results rounding out week seven of the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.