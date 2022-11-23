The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Historic church hits the market in Glendon via EOI with Andrew Walker from Street Property

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
November 24 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The historic church, which was renamed Little Paddocks Chapel in 2014 by the current owners, is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Andrew Walker from Street Property. Expressions of interest close on December 22. Picture supplied.

A historic church in Glendon has hit the market for sale via expressions of interest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.