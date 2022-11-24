MEDIA personality Cam Williams has vowed to fight assault charges against him over an alleged incident in the Hunter Valley at the weekend.
Mr Williams, a former Channel 9 sports presenter, made a brief appearance in Singleton Local Court on Thursday morning where he pleaded not guilty to assaulting his wife.
Mr Williams was arrested about 12.45 am on Sunday, November 20, at Cessnock after an incident reported to police that night involving the pair who are understood to be have been staying at a getaway in Howes Valley.
Police placed a domestic violence order on Mr Williams and he was charged with one count each of common assault and assault causing actual bodily harm.
Mr Williams, 59, of Coogee, is expected back in court on January 20 for a hearing expected to take four hours.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
