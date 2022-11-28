Preparations are in full swing ahead of Singleton's biggest Christmas party.
All the magic of the festive season will be on show in John Street on Friday, December 9 when the much-loved annual community Christmas event returns.
Singleton Council is expecting more than 5000 people to head into the town centre for the event, which has been boosted by a $75,000 NSW Government Reconnecting NSW Communities Grant.
Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said the grant would deliver a sleigh of festivities and activities", including free professional Santa photos.
"Christmas on John Street really goes to the heart of community with people coming together to celebrate the season," Cr Moore said.
"Preparations are in full swing for a massive evening of music, food and festive cheer, but the best thing about this event is the wonderful festive spirit and the sense of community that really takes over the entire town centre.
"John Street will be transformed into Santa Claus Lane and overrun with jolly circus-style street performers including acrobats, a contortionist and bouncing elves plus performances from Singleton Town Band and local dance groups, and retailers will be open for late night shopping so you can check off all the items on your Christmas list.
"There will also be free professional photos with St Nick to capture the spirit of the season at Santa's North Pole grotto, all thanks to Singleton Rotary."
The event will kick off at 6pm.
In keeping with tradition, Singleton firefighters will chauffeur Santa to the event in their 1960s Bedford vintage truck.
On offer throughout the night will be live music and entertainment, food trucks, local wine and beer stalls, late night shopping and market stalls alongside Maker's Alley with kids' activities including yuletide and circus-inspired street performers, face painting, balloonist, jumping castles and free gingerbread and fairy floss.
To cap off festivities, an epic fireworks display - supported by Yancoal - will go off with a bang at 9pm from Rose Point Park.
Christmas on John Street is a free, accessible, family-friendly event but bookings are required.
Book a free ticket at christmasonjohnstreet2022.eventbrite.com.au.
