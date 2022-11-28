The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News
What's on

Celebrate the spirit of the season at Christmas in John Street

Updated November 28 2022 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa arriving at Christmas on John Street in 2021. The event returns on Friday, December 9, from 6pm-9pm.

Preparations are in full swing ahead of Singleton's biggest Christmas party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.