Coalfields Cup cricket report: Highlights from round eight

Updated November 30 2022 - 10:28am, first published November 29 2022 - 3:11pm
Greta/Branxton first grade number three batsman Josh Dagg notched his second top grade club century in the match against PCH at Singleton's Cook Park no.3 to provide the individual Coalfields Cup round eight highlight.

