Greta/Branxton first grade number three batsman Josh Dagg notched his second top grade club century in the match against PCH at Singleton's Cook Park no.3 to provide the individual Coalfields Cup round eight highlight.
The 37-year-old came to the middle at the fall of the first wicket, was productive from the outset and did not give a chance as he worked the ball around the picturesque arena.
He found the boundary a dozen times and finished unbeaten on 121 from just 109 balls.
Greta/Branxton made it three wins on the trot with their 110-run win over PCH on the back of Dagg's century. The Blues batted first and compiled a healthy 6-254 from their forty overs.
Dagg was well supported by Brent Watson (46) and skipper Joey Butler (37) who were also productive between the wickets.
Abe Jones was the pick of the PCH attack with 3-48 off 8. PCH were all out in the 36th over reply for 144.
Dan Oldknow struck the ball crisply for an unbeaten 52, as did opener Pat Denniss (32), with Abe Jones notching 16.
Watson completed a fine all-round game for Greta/Branxton with 3-28 off 5, with Pat Andrews (3-8 off 8) and Will Regan (2-5 off 4.1) bowling tidy spells.
Competition leader Valley/JPC just snuck over the line in their two-wicket victory against Wine Country at Miller Park.
Wine Country batted first and struggled through their innings, but got through the forty to finish with 6-122.
Jason Ambrose was once again their best with an unbeaten 48, with James Field (28) and Drew Olsen (17) making starts. Luke Dempster was the pick of the Valley/JPC attack with 2-21 off 8.
Valley/JPC were cruising to victory in reply at 2-107. They then lost the next six wickets for just fifteen runs, but held on to sneak home without further loss.
Isaac Barry led the way with 47, with Jacob Carey (24) their next best.
Luke Jeans kept the Wood Ducks in the game with 4-16 off 5, while new-baller Ben Wood also keep a lid on things with 3-23 off 8.
After two consecutive losses, Bellbird got back in the winning circle with a 40-run victory over cellar dwellars Glendon.
The Tigers batted first for a modest 9-148, with Rob Drage (36), Ben Fairlie (29), Zac Kronholm (25) and skipper Joey Main (16) all contributing.
The wickets were fairly evenly spread amongst the Glendon bowlers, with Anthony Bailey (3-39 off 8), Cooper Bailey (2-20 off 8), Kyle Bailey (2-38 off 8) and Oliver Gunn (2-25 off 7) all bowling well.
Glendon were all out in reply for 108, with Anthony Bailey completing an excellent all-round game with 30.
Drew Nelson (21), Ji Bailey (21) and Kyle Bailey (15) also made starts. Bellbird were best served by Billy Orr (4-12 off 6.3), Joey Main (2-24 off 6) and Jason Orr (2-28 off 5).
In the final game of the round, the Piranhas made it back-to-back wins for the first time in as long as club secretary Matt Hopley can remember with a 6-wicket win over Creeks.
It ended a four-match winning streak for Creeks, and really opened up the competition for the second half of the season.
Creeks batted first and were skittled for just 72, with Steve Unicomb (28) and Clint Harman (14) the only batsmen to provide any real resistance.
Hopley was superb with the new ball for the Piranhas, ripping through the top order with 5-26 off 8.
He was well backed up by Fletcher Sharpe who took 4-23 off 7.
The Piranhas kept their semi-final aspirations alive in reply, reaching the target fairly comfortably in the 13th over after losing just the four wickets. Sharpe (26) and Hopley (24) both completed fine all-round games.
