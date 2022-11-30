When he's not working as a mechanical maintainer at Yancoal Australia's Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) mine operation Ben Russell is usually doing some form of training to prepare himself for his next Ironman event.
Having competed in triathlons since he was 28, Russell had only just returned from Utah State in the US where he participated in his first ever overseas triathlon before getting back on the plane to take part in the World Ironman Championships in Abu Dhabi on November 27.
"The triathlon in Abu Dhabi will be a tough course with a combination of a 1500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run, Russell said.
"My training schedule is intense. Generally, if I'm not on shift at MTW, I am doing some sort of low or high intensity run, bike or swim session.
The journey to Abu Dhabi has been made easier with financial assistance from his employer.
"Triathlon racing can be quite addictive, and I love to keep challenging myself to do better each time," he said.
"It is not a cheap sport to get into with all the gear, travel, and equipment. The financial assistance from MTW has helped cover flights and accommodation and I am thankful."
Russel has had a long career with MTW, having worked for the company for 15 years. He started by completing his apprenticeship onsite and is now a permanent employee at MTW. He is looking forward to many more years with the organisation.
MTW General Manager, David Bennett, said supporting Russell on his passion for Ironman events was important.
"Ben is a well-respected and hardworking member of the MTW team. We all know sport has many benefits, including better physical and mental health; boosting your self-confidence; reducing stress; and strengthening your body. Supporting Ben was important to us," said Bennett.
The World Triathlon Championship Finals were set to take place in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island from November 23 to 26, 2022.
