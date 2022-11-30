The Singleton Argus
Hunter expert panel members will advise the state government on how to spend the Royalties for Rejuvenation fund

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated December 1 2022 - 8:59am, first published 8:58am
Bob Hawes has been appointed chairman of the Hunter expert panel. The panel will have input into how the Royalities for Rejuvenation Fund is used.

Business Hunter chief Bob Hawes will lead an expert panel that will provide advice to the state government regarding the Hunter's clean energy transition.

