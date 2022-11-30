Business Hunter chief Bob Hawes will lead an expert panel that will provide advice to the state government regarding the Hunter's clean energy transition.
Mr Hawes, who was previously general manager of the Hunter Development Corporation, is one of 10 representatives on the panel to be announced on Thursday.
Other panel members include University of Newcastle public policy researcher Roberta Ryan, Hunter Joint Organisation chief executive Joe James, BHP chief technical officer's chief of staff Elizabeth Watts, NSW Minerals Council policy director James Barben, Hunter Jobs Alliance coordinator Warrick Jordan, Regional Development Australia Hunter chairman John Turner, Darkinjung Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Brendan Moyle, Upper Hunter community engagement expert Fiona Plesman and Construction Forestry Maritime Mining Energy Union organiser Robin Williams.
Mr Hawes said the panel would hit the ground running.
"The composition of the panel means significant locally based intelligence and input will inform the recommendations that will be considered by government. I'm excited at the prospect of working with a diverse group in the interests of the future of the region and building its resilience," he said.
The Hunter Panel is one of four NSW panels established to provide input into the government's Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund.The NSW Government has committed at least $25 million each year from mining royalties to support coal mining communities in NSW through the fund.
Mr Toole said the panel members were appointed after a competitive, merit-based recruitment process.
"The panel, comprising of members with a diverse range of skills, expertise, backgrounds and experiences, will provide me with advice and recommendations on applications received through the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund to ensure that decision-making is aligned with the needs of the local area," he said.
"These panel members, who will serve over a three-year term, will have a say in how the fund is invested towards projects and initiatives like strategic planning and workforce development programs, the development of enabling infrastructure and the establishment of new industries and job opportunities."
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said 28 positions have been appointed across the mining regions of the Hunter, Illawarra, North West and Central West.
"The expert panel blends a mix of local understanding and expert industry knowledge which will be critical to developing the future direction of industry in the Hunter region," Mr Layzell said.
"The panel has a very important task ahead, so I look forward to working with them closely."
Hunter panel members
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
