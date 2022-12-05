The Singleton Argus
The first full round of Coalfields Cup was completed last Saturday and Valley/JPC were far too good in their 168-run disposal of cellar dwellars Glendon at Cook Park no.3.

Updated December 5 2022 - 3:20pm, first published 3:03pm
Valley/JPC Batsman Chris Skilton scored a century against Glendon at Cook 3. Picture Mark Bercini.

Round nine of the Coalfields Cup cricket competition was completed last Saturday, with Valley/JPC continuing to lead the way at the top of the ladder.

