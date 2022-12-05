He was well supported by Mewa Jeetarwal (44) who continues to impress in his first year in the competition, along with Kye Dann (43). Youngster Joe Druery was Glendon's best with the four-piece, taking 4-42 off 8, with Anthony Bailey picking up 2-71 off 8. Glendon were skittled for 83 in reply, with Dan Higgins (16), Beau Parnell (13) and Jack Turner (11) making starts. Archit Bele took 3-7 off 6, but the day belonged to all-rounder Skilton who backed up his century with 3-21 off 5 in an exceptional all-round performance.