Recently 115 students celebrated their graduation from the Hunter Women in STEM Network's HunterWiSE Schools Outreach program, an initiative that provides opportunities for female high school students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Developed by seven female academics at the University of Newcastle, HunterWiSE aims to drive interest, increase participation and improve the perception of STEM careers among young women, and operates in partnership with Glencore Coal and other industry sponsors.
The outreach program also facilitates opportunities for students to meet women participating in the STEM-skilled workforce through networking events and initiatives in the Hunter region.
Since its inception in 2017, the Schools Outreach program has supported more than 350 students in a 10-week STEM innovation competition.
Fostering teamwork, innovative thinking and creativity, students are tasked with developing a STEM-based solution to a local challenge with guidance from mentors, volunteers and industry partners.
As part of the 2022 program, Year 8 participants from Singleton High School and Muswellbrook High School visited Glencore's United Wambo Joint Venture Open Cut coal mine at Warkworth near Singleton to tour the operation and see STEM careers in action.
Having supported the program since 2017, Glencore says their contribution has contributed to inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders to consider what a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics could look like for them.
Commenting on HunterWiSE Co-founder, Professor Anna Giacomini said "The Schools Outreach Program is an opportunity for young girls to engage in hands-on STEM activities and appreciate the variety of pathways available to them following a STEM career."
"We are very grateful to Glencore and the other industry sponsors for supporting our initiative and so passionately engaging with us at every step of the program."
Glencore Coal's Community Relations Officer, Tracey Snedden, said "We're proud to be part of the HunterWiSE program, an initiative that is promoting, nurturing and leading the way for women and girls to take up and sustain careers in STEM.
"It's exciting for us to be able to show passionate and motivated young women what we do at Glencore and the exciting STEM career opportunities that exist in the Hunter region."
