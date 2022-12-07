The Singleton Argus
Upper Hunter community and sporting facilities receive funding in 2022 Community Building Partnership Program

December 7 2022 - 4:00pm
Sunnyfield - $8,000 to upgrade the floor at Singleton disability service hub. Picture supplied.

The Upper Hunter's community and sporting facilities are among 13 projects which have secured a share of $400,000 funding through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.

Local News

