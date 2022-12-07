Singleton Rugby Club - $30,000 for the kitchen fit out of the new kiosk

Northern Agricultural Association Inc - $25,000 to repair fencing at Singleton Showground

Singleton United Rugby League Football Club Inc - $21,767 towards ground and facility equipment

Muswellbrook Pistol Club Inc - $20,000 to purchase storage containers

Singleton Neighbourhood Centre Inc - $20,000 for car park refurbishment

Australian Christian College, Singleton - $19,500 towards a community basketball court

Elderslie Community Hall - $19,250 to improve water supply at the hall

Scone Neighbourhood Resource Centre Inc - $18,745 for the purchase and installation of solar panels and a battery

Police Citizens Youth Clubs NSW Ltd - $15,000 to install a shade sail at PCYC Muswellbrook

Police Citizens Youth Clubs NSW Ltd - $15,000 for a reception upgrade at PCYC Singleton

Aberdeen Senior and Little Athletics Centre Inc - $8,500 to purchase a lawn mower

Sunnyfield - $8,000 to upgrade the floor at Singleton disability service hub; and