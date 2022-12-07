The Upper Hunter's community and sporting facilities are among 13 projects which have secured a share of $400,000 funding through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the State Government funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities from upgrading the water supply at Elderslie Community Hall to improving WiFi connectivity at the Merton Living retirement village, Denman.
"This is also fantastic news for Singleton Neighbourhood Centre as they can resurface its carpark," he said.
"This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes.
"I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area."
The full list of Upper Hunter Electorate 2022 round successful projects for the Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook and Singleton council areas includes:
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
Applications for the 2023 Program open in May next year.
For more information about the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.
