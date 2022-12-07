Membership of panel questioned by PCWP

Last week the NSW Government announced the make-up of the Hunter Regional Expert Panel that will provide input into the NSW Government's Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund.
The NSW Government has committed at least $25 million each year from mining royalties to support coal mining communities in NSW through the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund and four expert panels have been established in the Hunter, Illawarra, North West and Central West.
Chair of the Hunter panel is Bob Hawes, chief executive officer of Business Hunter.
He will be joined on the panel by Professor Roberta Ryan, Joe James, Elizabeth Watts, James Barben, Warrick Jordan, John Turner, Brendan Moyle, Fiona Plesman and Robin Williams.
However tradition owner and Native Title applicant Scott Franks, a representative of the Plains Clan of the Wonnaura People, said he was disappointed and frustrated that the NSW government did not appoint anyone to the Hunter Regional Expert Panel who represented the Wonnarua people.
Mr Franks applied to be a member of the Panel, however his application was not successful.
He said he was not speaking out because of his failure to be part of the panel although he thinks his First Nations background and many years working with the mining sector should have been a powerful reason for him to play a role in the future of the Hunter.
His concern was the 'disregard' shown towards the traditional owners of the Upper Hunter.
"Lets be honest here the NSW Government is saying this financial year they will be collecting $3.6 billion in coal mining royalties and more than half of those royalties will be coming from Wonnarua country," Mr Franks said.
"That's from the Singleton and Muswellbrook Local Government Areas - the heartland of my people.
"But one one from the Wonnarua people is on the panel. No one from the Wanaruah Lands Council. My question to government is why ignore the traditional owners?
"It's long overdue for government to take the steps to include traditional owners in decision making such as the Resources for Rejuvenation Program."
Commenting on the issues raised by Mr Franks Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said: "The 10 members of the Hunter expert panel offer a broad cross-section of backgrounds and experiences to help drive diversification of mining communities across the Hunter into the future."
A member of the panel is Brendan Moyle who is the chief executive officer of the Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Council.
All panel members have been appointed following a competitive, merit-based recruitment process.
Mr Franks said he was also concerned there were no members from other major industries in the Upper Hunter.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.