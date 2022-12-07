The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Upper Hunter environment group goes to court to stop massive expansion of Mount Pleasant coal mine

Updated December 8 2022 - 8:42am, first published 7:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In what is becoming a familiar pattern involving environment and community groups opposed to coal mining approvals these groups are mounting legal challenges in a bid to stop the coal from being extracted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.