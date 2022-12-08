More than $11 million in grants is now available to help the state's councils, businesses and environment friendly groups keep their communities free of litter and illegal dumping.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has launched two new grants that are designed to fund projects that will help drive state litter reduction targets.
One such target is to reduce litter in NSW by 60 per cent by 2030.
"We know these grants will help create a cleaner NSW and drive progress towards a circular economy," EPA chief executive officer Tony Chappel said
"We've already had success in reaching a 43 per cent reduction in litter statewide, more than double the national average.
"During our latest community consultations, we received strong endorsement for initiatives to reduce littering and illegal dumping, including the single-use plastic ban and community recycling centres.
Following public consultation, the NSW Government has released the Litter Prevention Strategy 2022-2030 and the Illegal Dumping Prevention Strategy 2022-27, both of which underpin the government's Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy.
The EPA's two new funding programs will support action outlined in the strategies.
This includes $10 million in Litter Prevention Grants (over five years) and $1.2 million in Illegal Dumping Prevention Grants (over one year).
Mr Chappel said illegal dumping was a "challenging and serious issue for communities and the environment".
"Local and state government land managers are under pressure dealing with illegal dumping, particularly increased dumping of household waste," he said.
"We want to eliminate illegal dumping with $1.2 million in grants to prevent the scourge of environmental vandalism.
"These grants will help councils and public land managers turn this around, including building deterrent infrastructure and implementing behaviour change campaigns.
"Together we are achieving the results and creating an environment all of us can be proud of - not just now but well into the future."
Applications for the Illegal Dumping Prevention Grants close on March 31, 2023.
Applications for the Litter Prevention Grants close on April 17, 2023.
More information about each of the grant streams and application forms is available from epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/grants.
