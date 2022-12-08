In what is a typical experience for a retained firefighter, just when you have something organised and are ready to go, your pager pings and there is a call-out to attend.
And this is exactly what happened when the Singleton Argus arrived along with his family and fellow firefighters ready for a farewell photo shoot of deputy captain Bruce (Ian) Stevenson, to mark his retirement, the Branxton Fire & Rescue Station received a call-out for assistance.
Call outs like this have happened more times than Bruce can remember during his nearly four decades service with Branxton Fire & Rescue 237 and once again he had to ask his family to wait a bit before the event could start.
As in all previous call-outs during his years of service to the community his family were more than happy to wait until their husband, father and grand-father was ready.
Anyway the time spent waiting provided a chance for Bruce's grandsons George and Arthur to explore and the fire shed and when one of the two fire trucks returned then it was time to hop on board.
"The the firefighters I have worked with become your second family," he said.
"You rely on them and work closely with them often for many years. So I will miss my firefighting family.
"But the biggest thanks must go to my family Kathy and my four daughters who have allowed me to do this job and serve the community. Without their support I would not have been able to be a firefighter and do it for so long."
Deputy Captain Bruce Stevenson, joined the formerly named NSW Fire Brigades on Friday the 1st of June 1984. He served as a Volunteer, then Retained Firefighter until he was promoted to the rank of Deputy Captain on June 26, 2013.
In that time, he has walked out on, or missed many memorable occasions such as birthdays, family dinners and events involving his wife, four daughters and grandchildren to protect and serve the greater communities of Branxton, Greta, Cessnock and Singleton.
Bruce has also seen major changes in the way firefighters operate most notably through technology.
"We used to have landlines in our homes when I started and thats how we were contacted you called the Branxton station and then those calls came through to us at home," he said.
"And my daughters just love answering the phone connected to the station.
"Pagers, mobiles, GPS you name it technology has changed how we communicate and operate in the field."
Not only has Bruce helped protect our local community, but he has assisted in the protection of the greater communities of NSW and surrounding states for the past 38 years from major fires, floods, traumatic structure fires and motor vehicle accidents, whilst also being a vital team member and volunteer community first responder on behalf of the NSW Ambulance, said Branxton firefighter Mat Farraway.
Deputy Captain Stevenson has been awarded an abundance of awards and commendations such as:
"Deputy Captain Stevenson is not only a true leader, but to many he has been a mentor, a very best friend, and a second father figure to so many of us", said Mat
"His continued involvement, witty humour and appreciations will be sadly missed but always welcomed. We hope his service to the community can be recognised locally."
Branxton Fire & Rescue's new captain will be Brett Stewart who has been working at the station for seven years. He is the emergency response co-ordinator at Hunter Valley Operations.
He said he was looking forward to his new leadership role and mentoring the crew at Branxton.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
