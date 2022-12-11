Local children as well as some children living in other regional communities who are doing it tough this year will be receiving some Christmas joy from toys built by workers from Hunter Valley Operation's (HVO) coal mine near Singleton.
Singleton Family Support is the first organisation to receive some of the more than 200 billy carts and toy kitchenettes and Hunter wildlife services have received animal nesting boxes that the mine's 1,200 strong workforce built at training days held last month.
HVO staff delivered the toys to Singleton Family Support earlier this month so they could be handed out to people attending the organisation's picnic. The remainder of the carts and kitchenettes will be delivered to Samaritans to hand out at their Christmas lunch and to the Salvation Army for its flood relief in Forbes and Parkes.
A nesting box has been delivered to Singleton Community Garden and the remainder to Hunter Wildlife Rescue for installation across the Upper Hunter as well as in Lake Macquarie and at the Shortland Wetlands Centre.
HVO, General manger, Tony Morris said making the toys and nesting boxes was part of team building exercises that also had a positive community benefit.
"The toys are going to people and communities that are doing it tough," Mr Morris said.
"Hopefully we can brighten up people's Christmas," he said.
"It was heart-warming to hear that there were lots of smiles at the Singleton Family Support picnic."
"In Forbes and Parkes, some families have lost everything."
"Helping native birds and wildlife to nest and breed safely is an important way we can increase local populations."
Mr Morris said teamwork is vital in mining. Making the toys and boxes was designed to reinforce HVO's culture and underpinning values.
"To come together with people you don't always work with to achieve an outcome in a short timeframe is challenging. Today is about thinking sharp, digging in and caring for others."
The training days allowed Mr Morris and his team to provide all staff with a business update.
"We're making some significant and exciting investments in technology and equipment. The sessions are about bringing the team together to celebrate their achievements. They are also about laying the foundation for the future and bringing our staff on the journey with us."
HVO runs staff training days quarterly. About 300 staff attended each of the four sessions that were held at the Singleton Civic Centre.
