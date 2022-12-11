The Singleton Argus
HVO workers use team training sessions to build Christmas gifts for children doing it tough

Updated December 13 2022 - 3:57pm, first published December 12 2022 - 9:01am
Hunter Valley Operations employees were busy building nesting boxes. at training days held last month. Picture supplied.

Local children as well as some children living in other regional communities who are doing it tough this year will be receiving some Christmas joy from toys built by workers from Hunter Valley Operation's (HVO) coal mine near Singleton.

