The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton's new-look Howe Park saw PCH defeat competition leaders Valley/JPC by seven wickets

Updated December 12 2022 - 2:31pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Round Ten of the Coalfields Cup cricket competition was played last Saturday, with upsets once again ensuring the competition is well alive with four rounds left of regular rounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.