In the final game of the round, Creeks and Greta/Branxton finally met for the first time after three years of washouts in the competition, with Greta/Branxton recording their fifth win on the trot by seven wickets at Cook Park no. 1. Creeks batted first and were all out for 116 with three overs to spare, with skipper Steve Unicomb timing the ball nicely in his team's high score of 44.

