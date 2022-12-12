Round Ten of the Coalfields Cup cricket competition was played last Saturday, with upsets once again ensuring the competition is well alive with four rounds left of regular rounds.
Singleton's new-look Howe Park saw PCH defeat competition leaders Valley/JPC by seven wickets. Valley/JPC batted first and made 8-163 from their forty overs. Mewa Jeetarwal continued his great season with the bat by notching 58. Tate Edwards (29), Brandon Carman (20no), Shane Givney (13) and Matthew Maher (12no) all kept things ticking along. Abe Jones (2-31 off 8) and Luke Knight (2-17 off 8) were PCH's best with the ball.
Brad Cox returned to form for PCH in reply with a well made 63, as they reached the target in the 36th over after losing just the three wickets. Cox was well supported by Hugh Smith who remained unbeaten on 62, with Jones (17no) also at the crease for the winning runs. Carman was Valley/JPC's best with the four-piece, taking 2-23 off 7.5.
Glendon recorded its first win of the tournament by ousting the hot and cold Piranhas by 52 runs at East End. It had been 749 days since the club's last Coalfields Cup victory, and they did it in style after winning the toss and posting 145 from the 36 overs they occupied the middle. Wicket-keeper Jack Turner led the way with 47, with Pat Fitzgerald (21), Drew Nelson (20) and Cooper Bailey (14) offering support.
Aaron Sweeney was the pick of the Piranha attack with 4-18 off 8, with Ben Read collecting 3-45 off 8. Cooper Bailey ripped through the Piranhas' top order in reply, taking 5-17 off 7 in a fine all-round display. The home side were all out inside 26 overs for 93. Bailey was well supported by Clancy Cameron (2-12 off 4) and Fitzgerald (2-15 off 4.5) who also completed a fine all-round game. Aaron Sweeney (19no), Luke Sweeney (16) and Read (14) were the only Piranhas batsmen in double figures.
After four straight losses, Wine Country got their premiership aspirations back on track by upsetting an out-of-sorts Bellbird by 81 runs at Bellbird's Carmichael Park. The visitors posted 137 batting first, with Drew Olsen (51) returning to form with a fine half century. Luke Jeans (29), Andrew Fensom (18) and Matt Lightfoot (15) were the others to make an impression, while for Bellbird Zac Kronholm (3-22 off 6), Nic Siers (3-12 off 6) and Scott Miller (2-30 off 5.3) shared the majority of the wickets.
The Tigers crumbled in reply to be all out inside 13 overs for 56, with Shannon Attewell (12) and Rob Drage (10) the only batsman to provide some resistance. In a fine team bowling performance for the Wood Ducks, Wayne Harris (3-9 off 2), Allan Heath (2-18 off 4), James Field (2-24 off 4) and Jeans (2-5 off 2.4) shared the wickets.
In the final game of the round, Creeks and Greta/Branxton finally met for the first time after three years of washouts in the competition, with Greta/Branxton recording their fifth win on the trot by seven wickets at Cook Park no. 1. Creeks batted first and were all out for 116 with three overs to spare, with skipper Steve Unicomb timing the ball nicely in his team's high score of 44.
Bayden Mullholland (15) and Jarrod Campbell (13) were Creeks' next best two, while for Greta/Branxton the afternoon belonged to Alex Walkling who took 5-10 off 6.1. New-baller Mitch Casey (3-33 off 8) also kept a lid on things in the top order. The Blues lost a couple of early wickets in reply, but recovered on the back of their run-scoring machine Josh Dagg (40no) who added a fifth straight not out to his stellar season with the bat.
They reached the target in the 29th over with seven wickets in hand. Eddie Fisher (22no) and skipper Joey Butler (20) were the other main contributors. Mullholland (1-22 off 3.3), Nathan Stapleford (1-19 off 8) and Clinton Harman (1-21 off 8) took a wicket each for the home side.
Points Table
Coalfields Cup
P W L D Points NRR
Valley/JPC 10 6 2 2 42 1.57
Greta/Branxton 10 5 2 3 39 1.06
Bellbird 10 5 3 2 36 0.18
PCH 10 4 3 3 33 0.21
Creeks 10 4 4 2 30 -0.26
Wine Country 10 3 4 3 27 -0.43
Piranhas 10 2 5 3 21 -1.01
Glendon 10 1 7 2 12 -1.21
by Mark Bercini
JOHN BULL SHIELD
Singleton District Cricket Association travelled to Coronation Oval in Maitland to meet Maitland DCA in the third round of the John Bull Shield.
Singleton bowled and fielded well to restrict Maitland to 156 runs. Best with the ball were Mewa Jeetarwal 5/41, Brandon Carman 3/20, and Jack Shade 2/30. Brad Cox went out to open the batting and carried his bat to finish unbeaten on 64. He was supported well by Mewa 30 and Mark Donnelly15.
Next Sunday we travel to Newcastle to meet Suburban Districts. We will be hoping for a win to ensure we get to the finals.
It was great to see three players from Denman make themselves available for this game. Thank you guys.
