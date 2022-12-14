The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Coal miners to be trained to detect ill mental health following a partnership between Glencore Coal and MATES in Mining

December 15 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MATES in Mining training at Glencore Coals Ravensworth operation. Picture supplied.

Thousands of coal miners across NSW and Queensland will be trained to detect mental ill-health among their workmates following a partnership between Glencore Coal and MATES in Mining.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.