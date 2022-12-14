The Blues lost a couple of early wickets in reply, but recovered on the back of their run-scoring machine Josh Dagg (40no) who added a fifth straight not out to his stellar season with the bat. They reached the target in the 29th over with seven wickets in hand. Eddie Fisher (22no) and skipper Joey Butler (20) were the other main contributors. Mulholland (1-22 off 3.3), Nathan Stapleford (1-19 off 8) and Clinton Harman (1-21 off 8) took a wicket each for the home side.