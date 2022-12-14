Support rural businesses and buy from the bush this Christmas

Gift givers looking for the perfect present, festive feasts and tasty treats are again turning to regional NSW businesses in the lead up to Christmas, helping to ensure cash registers in the bush will be ringing this festive season.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said more than 800 businesses listed on the NSW Government's Buy Regional webpage were stocked and ready to send presents, food and wine in time for an unforgettable Christmas.
"The greatest gift you can give those in the regions this Christmas is your business, so I encourage you to visit the NSW Government's Buy Regional page, browse through the categories and get your orders in early," Mr Toole said.
"The benefit of just one purchase to a regional seller is immense - every sale puts cash into a worker's pay packet, generates business for local suppliers and puts money into the local economy."
Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope said with Christmas just around the corner, Buy Regional was a great one-stop-shop for all your gift buying needs.
"Now is the time to show our support to the many regional businesses who have done it tough. Christmas is a time for giving so I'm encouraging everyone to get online and see what incredible products and produce our regional businesses have on offer. There's something for everyone," Mr Tudehope said.
One of the standout success stories of Buy Regional is Seasons of New England hampers, where dozens of businesses banded together to create Christmas hampers that are packed full of the region's best products and produce.
Seasons of New England spokesperson Tara Toomey said the hampers showcased products from some of the New England's best farmers, artisans and potters.
"This year more than 50 New England businesses are contributing to the range of hampers being sold online, with more than 400 preorders worth $50,000 already taken, which will be packaged and driven to Sydney in early December," Mrs Toomey said.
"There is a diverse range of hampers on offer and they include products ranging from handmade dipping bowls to hand poured candles, condiments, confectionery, skincare and locally produced beer, wine, spirits and even mead."
Lisa Margan of Margan Wines & Restaurants said the Buy Regional website had helped their Hunter Valley winery connect with customers across the state and beyond.
"The Buy Regional website has connected us with guests who love supporting and understanding the provenance of their wine and food, whether that is supporting our wines in our online store, or joining one of our wine and food experiences," Mrs Margan said.
To find the perfect Christmas gift, the best produce regional NSW has to offer, or to register your regional NSW business for free, go to nsw.gov.au/buyregional.
