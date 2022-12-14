The Singleton Argus
Buy from the Bush campaign: 800 businesses listed on the NSW Government's Buy Regional website

December 15 2022 - 3:00am
Support rural businesses and buy from the bush this Christmas

Gift givers looking for the perfect present, festive feasts and tasty treats are again turning to regional NSW businesses in the lead up to Christmas, helping to ensure cash registers in the bush will be ringing this festive season.

