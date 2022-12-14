The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Landholders meet with Labor representatives as they continue their campaign to receive a just price for their properties that are to be compulsory acquired for the Singleton bypass

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:16pm, first published December 15 2022 - 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landholders whose properties that are to be compulsory acquired for the building of the Singleton by pass talk to Labor candidate for Upper Hunter Peree Watson.

Gathered in a hay shed, a group of landholders, whose properties are to be compulsory acquired to make way for the Singleton bypass, voice their anger but mostly their utter frustration that no one in government will ensure they receive just compensation for their properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.