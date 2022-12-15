As an end of term celebration and to encourage ongoing physical activity heading into the school holidays, Australian Christian College (ACC) Singleton students from Prep to Year 10 participated in the school's annual Colour Run last week.
Students were challenged to make it through an obstacle course, jumping, running and dancing their way through what was a fun and colourful day for all who took part. Many participants wore white at the starting line and were soon plastered from head to toe in a rainbow of coloured powders - and giant smiles!
