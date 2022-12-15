Farmers and land managers from the Wollombi - Broke area are invited to join their local Farm Recovery Workshop series.
Local Land Services is specifically tailoring the program for this area as an opportunity to get together with local advisors and farmers to share ideas and solutions and get farm programs back on track following recent flood events.
We aim to run the four workshop gatherings in early 2023 at a time to suit the majority of attendees so please register your interest via the link below. Thr workshops will cover a range of topics with Hunter-district advisor and agronomist, Neil Nelson, visiting local farms and forming a valuable local support network to assist you:
For more information see the attached flyer and contact Local Land Services ag extension officer, Maria Cameron or Neil Nelson.
Please share with your local network, neighbours and friends in the Wollombi - Broke area.
To Register you Interest click on the following link:
