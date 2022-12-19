The Singleton Argus
The good news for sellers is prices has stabilized and not dropped and the gains realised over the last 30 months remain

Updated December 20 2022 - 8:52pm, first published December 19 2022 - 12:12pm
The Singleton real estate market continued to impress through 2022 although it eased as the year progressed. The first half continued where 2021 left off with great urgency in the market with supply low and demand high.

