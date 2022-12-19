The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Top-of-the-table clash top-of-the-table clash between Valley/JPC and Greta/Branxton at Cook Park no.3 did not disappoint, with Valley/JPC scraping home in the final over of the match

Updated December 19 2022 - 3:50pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The final round of Coalfields Cup matches before the Christmas/New Year break was played last Saturday, with some exciting finishes featuring in a couple of the fixtures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.