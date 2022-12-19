Greta/Branxton batted first, with the Blues posting a healthy 216 after being bowled out on the final ball of the innings. After being unbeaten in his previous five innings, Josh Dagg was finally dismissed for his team's high score again of 64. Chris Murray (50) was next best with a productive half century, with Jace Lawson (27), Greg Andrews (20) and Darren Thomson (14) all contributing to the total. Archit Bele was superb for the home side with the new ball, bagging 5-31 off 8, with fellow new-baller Luke Dempster taking 4-46 off 7. Valley/JPC got off to a flyer in reply, and always kept the required rate under control as they reached the target with three balls to spare and two wickets in hand. Rod Luxford showed no signs of nerves in his first top grade game for the season with 54, skipper Isaac Barry was next best with 36, with Mewa Jeetarwal (32), Kye Dann (31) and Shane Givney (19) doing enough to ensure the Singleton heavyweights remained at the top of the competition ladder. Andrew Bercini was Greta/Branxton's best with the ball with 4-31 off 5.3, with Lawson (2-34 off 8) the other main contributor.