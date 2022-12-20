With three wins at this week's Dubbo Turf Club meet jockey Aaron Bullock continues his sensational form on the track.
His series of prolific wins and placings sees him now in second place on the Racing NSW jockey premiership standings.
From 191 starts he has achieved 53.5 first, 25 second, 23 third, 24 fourth and 16 fifth placings for a strike rate of 28.3 per cent. Total prize money is $1,161,345.00.
The leading jockey is James McDonald with 59 first places from 222 starts with a strike rate of 26.6 per cent.
Bullock remains way ahead of the filed when it comes to his strike rate.
At Dubbo he rode the winer of race three Eva's Deel trained by Michael Mulholland, race five Movin Denman trained by Lyle Chandler and race seven Shen Gui trained by Lou Mary. He also placed second in race four on Armatree trained by Peter Bloomfield.
At Manning Valley Race Club, Taree on Sunday he rode one winner Dante ALIGHIERI in race three and three second placegetters.
