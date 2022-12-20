It is also of potential State historical significance for its association with frontier violence in the Hunter Valley. Documentation attests to a number of escalating historical episodes of violence on and/or around the property from 1825 and the involvement of Ravensworth's European inhabitants. It is associated in name, and in popular consciousness with the 1832 slaughter of Aboriginal people known as the Ravensworth Massacre. The place is of social significance to the Wonnarua Aboriginal people as a symbol of the violence and displacement experienced by their ancestors, the effects of which continue to be experienced by the contemporary community today.

