Heritage Council is NSW is considering listing the Ravensworth Homestead Complex on the State Heritage Register.
The Council is calling for public submissions on the potential listing with submissions open until March 14, 2023.
Ravensworth Homestead has become a place controversy as it is located atop of a significant coal reserve which mining giant Glencore wished to extract by relocating the homestead. However those plans known as the Glendell Continuation Project were rejected by the Independent Planning Commission (IPC)
The reason for the IPC's refusal was the heritage value of the homestead and its surrounds. Ravensworth Estate that includes nearby lands as well as the homestead is also subject to a S10 claim under the Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act 1984 by Native Title applicants the Plans Clan of the Wonnarua People (PCWP). PCWP base their claim and opposition to the Glendell project on the fact that the Estate is 'hallowed ground' as it was the site of a series of massacres.
In their Statement of Significance on the homestead complex the Heritage Council says:
Ravensworth Homestead Complex and its Setting provides rare evidence of colonial efforts to expand settlement into the Hunter Valley, and the way that this impacted the lives of the Aboriginal traditional owners, settlers, overseers and convicts. The place retains tangible evidence of the pre- and early colonial period including Aboriginal and European archaeological remains, significant views, landscape features and cultural plantings together with the surviving c1832 homestead complex including its configuration and siting within the landscape. It has the potential to provide rare insights into pre and early contact Aboriginal history, colonial building techniques, 19th century lifestyles, agricultural and horticultural practices and the working lives of convicts in a non-institutional setting.
It is also of potential State historical significance for its association with frontier violence in the Hunter Valley. Documentation attests to a number of escalating historical episodes of violence on and/or around the property from 1825 and the involvement of Ravensworth's European inhabitants. It is associated in name, and in popular consciousness with the 1832 slaughter of Aboriginal people known as the Ravensworth Massacre. The place is of social significance to the Wonnarua Aboriginal people as a symbol of the violence and displacement experienced by their ancestors, the effects of which continue to be experienced by the contemporary community today.
To view: https://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/topics/heritage/request-a-heritage-listing/nominate-an-item-for-listing-on-the-state-heritage-register/comment-on-nominations
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
