Christmas comes early for the Singleton Fire and Rescue station

A campaign that began in 2009 to upgrade Singleton Fire and Rescue Station in Pitt Street has finally been achieved with the announcement that the station will be the first in the state to receive funding for new dedicated female amenities.
Special guest at the station was former Singleton councillor Ruth Rogers who began the campaign all those years ago.
"It has certainly taken some time to see this funding come through but it's great that it has, so thanks to our local member Dave Layzell," said Mrs Rogers.
Mr Layzell said the upgrade would not involve the use of demountable facilities.
"It is an historic building but we can work with that heritage and build permanent facilities for our females retained firefighters," he said.
"Singleton Fire Station will be one of the first in NSW to receive new dedicated female amenities as part of a $50 million investment from the NSW Liberal National Government.
"This project will benefit both female and male firefighters by providing them with private, separate facilities."
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said 10 per cent of Fire and Rescue NSW's permanent firefighters and 13 per cent of on-call firefighters are women.
"Women are joining our firefighting ranks in record numbers, which is wonderful, but means we need to construct separate female and male amenities in some of our oldest stations," Ms Cooke said.
As part of the project, FRNSW will also extend the rear of the station and create dedicated 'transition', 'clean' and Breathing Apparatus decontamination areas.
Construction will begin in early 2023.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
