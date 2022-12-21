The Singleton Argus
The Samaritans will once again be hosting Christmas Day lunch at Singleton Showground

Updated December 24 2022 - 11:52am, first published December 22 2022 - 9:55am
The Casey family with Santa at the Samaritans lunch in 2021. Picture supplied.

Samaritans are getting ready to plate up Christmas lunch for an anticipated 1700 guests this Christmas Day.

