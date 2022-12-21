Samaritans are getting ready to plate up Christmas lunch for an anticipated 1700 guests this Christmas Day. 2022 marks the 22nd year where Samaritans have been hosting Christmas Park Lunches.
The lunches ensure that people in the community who may feel isolated or are experiencing difficulties can enjoy Christmas Day in good company, with every guest offered a delicious meal and a gift from Santa.
There will be 245 volunteers, thousands of donated gifts, food, entertainment and more.
"Samaritans provides a variety of services to thousands of people in need at Christmas. From our Christmas Toy Warehouse, our Emergency Relief Services to our Christmas Lunches in Newcastle, Singleton and Wyong; there are a lot of people we seek to help at this time of year, and we can only deliver this with the support of the community," Bishop of Newcastle Anglican and Samaritans President, Dr Peter Stuart said.
"We've been humbled by the generosity of the community this year. It has been wonderful to see so much Christmas spirit in our regions, allowing individuals and businesses to flourish through showing their generosity".
"The events are all about inclusion, bringing people together and sharing the community and festive spirit. No one should be alone or unable to celebrate on Christmas Day. We are preparing for bigger numbers this Christmas, as 2022 has been a stressful, sad and unpleasant time for many families, with the pressures of increased cost to living" he said.
The lunches are made possible through the kindness of sponsors and donors to the event. The major supporters in 2022 include Port Waratah Coal Services, Event Cinemas, Woolworths Mayfield, and the Mounties Group on the Central Coast.
They recognise, that there are vulnerable people in our community who may not be able to celebrate the festive season. Samaritans, encourage all who can give generously this Christmas to support those less fortunate.
Donations can be made on 1300 656 336 or at www.samaritans.org.au/donate
Lunch Details: Date: Sunday, 25 December 2022 Time: 10.00am - 2.00pm at the Singleton showground
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.