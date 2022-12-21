The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

The Samaritans will once again be hosting Christmas Day lunch at the Singleton showground from 10:00am to 2:00pm

Updated December 22 2022 - 10:04am, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Samaritans are getting ready to plate up Christmas lunch for an anticipated 1700 guests this Christmas Day. 2022 marks the 22nd year where Samaritans have been hosting Christmas Park Lunches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.