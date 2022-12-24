On Friday December 23 NSW Ambulance tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Mirannie near Singleton.
A male in his 30s was the sole occupant in a single motor vehicle accident where the car he was driving left the road and collided with a tree.
The man was treated at the scene by the helicopter Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor with the assistance of ANSW Paramedics.
He was suffering from a serious leg injury sustained in the incident.
The gentleman was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.