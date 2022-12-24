The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Male suffers serious leg injury in vehicle accident at Mirranie airlifted to JHH

Updated December 24 2022 - 11:47am, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WRH at Mirannie. Picture supplied.

On Friday December 23 NSW Ambulance tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Mirannie near Singleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.