An upgrade to the Pacific Highway near Raymond Terrace will have a positive flow-on effect in the Upper Hunter, one Dave Layzell is all too keen to see complete.
The state member for the Upper Hunter joined federal ministers in Hexham on Thursday, December 22 for the announcement of the contractors who will carry out the M1 Pacific Highway extension between Raymond Terrace and Black Hill.
"This extension is going to make a huge difference, not just for people heading out of Sydney up to the coast for holidays but to people from the Hunter Valley," Mr Layzell said.
"The traffic of this highway affects them every single day."
After two decades of talk and planning to bridge the "missing link" of highway between Sydney and Brisbane, construction of the M1 Pacific Motorway extension will finally begin in early 2023.
The $2.1 billion project will see 15 kilometres of dual carriageway built between Raymond Terrace and Black Hill near Maitland, including the construction of four new interchanges.
John Holland/Gamuda Joint Venture successfully tendered to build the 10 kilometre southern section of highway that extends from Black Hill to Tomago while Seymour Whyte Constructions has been announced as the contractor that will build the 5 kilometre northern section that bypasses Heatherbrae.
Mr Layzell said the extension was just one part of a much larger project to improve the state's road network.
He said it complemented the roadworks being completed in the Upper Hunter.
"What a great time to be here in the Hunter Valley," he said.
"We have the New England Highway and Golden Highway intersection (outside Singleton) underway, which we're looking at opening the first stage of that project really soon.
"The Singleton bypass is underway and Muswellbrook bypass is just around the corner.
"The Scone bypass ready, done, finished, in action.
"The Hunter Valley is happening. It's a great time to be here. We are making our infrastructure stronger every day."
The M1 Pacific Motorway extension has been two decades in the making, but will finally make headway in early 2023.
"The M1 extension to Raymond Terrace will transform travel in this region by freeing up 25,000 vehicles away from key congestion areas, saving motorists around nine minutes off their trip," NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said.
"This is an exciting time for the Hunter and NSW as this project, together with the Coffs Harbour bypass, will provide the remaining major upgrades to complete a free-flowing route between Sydney and Brisbane with no traffic lights, making getting from A to B easier for motorists.
"We delivered the duplication of the Pacific Highway and now we're delivering the final piece of the puzzle, which will take travelling in NSW forward."
The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $2.1 billion M1 Pacific Motorway Extension to Raymond Terrace and Hexham Straight projects.
The federal government has contributed 80 per cent of the funds, $1.68 billion, and the state government 20 per cent, $420 million.
Once complete, the extension will remove up to 25,000 vehicles a day from key congestion and merge points along the existing stretch of highway between Raymond Terrace and Black Hill (near Maitland) such as Heatherbrae, Tomago and Hexham.
The project includes the construction of 15km of dual carriageway.
Once complete, it will provide motorway access from the existing road network from four new interchanges at Black Hill, Tarro, Tomago and Raymond Terrace.
The project also includes the construction of a 2.6 kilometre viaduct over the Hunter River and floodplain, the Main North Rail Line and the New England Highway.
It will also provide new bridge crossings over waterways at Tarro and Raymond Terrace, and an overpass for Masonite Road at Heatherbrae.
The extension is expected to be open to traffic in mid-2028.
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson joined Mr Layzell and Mr Farraway in Hexham on December 22 to deliver the contractor news.
"The M1 at Hexham is the last bottle neck on the Pacific highway between Sydney and Brisbane," she said.
"This critical work will ensure thousands of vehicles keep moving, not only North/South but also locals travelling back and forth from Maitland and Newcastle
"I'm glad this project will streamline the flow of traffic for both daily and seasonal motorists.
"This has been a key priority for me since my election in 2016.
"I'm delighted that both federal and state governments are working with me to complete the job so locals across the Hunter can see an end to the chaos and daily delays."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
