Aussie Ark's Barrington Tops facility opens to public during school holidays

December 29 2022 - 2:30am
Get up close with baby Eastern quolls and Tasmanian devils at Aussie Ark these school holidays. Picture by Aussie Ark

This January, conservation organisation Aussie Ark is welcoming the general public to walk through its doors at the Barrington Tops facility during the summer school holidays.

