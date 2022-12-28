The Singleton Argus
State government boosts Aboriginal health services at Singleton Hospital

December 29 2022 - 4:00am
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell at Singleton Hospital.

A culturally safe space for the Upper Hunter's Aboriginal community will be created within Singleton Hospital as part of the NSW Government's $6.9 million rollout of a health-related capital works program.

