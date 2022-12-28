A culturally safe space for the Upper Hunter's Aboriginal community will be created within Singleton Hospital as part of the NSW Government's $6.9 million rollout of a health-related capital works program.
The Upper Hunter electorate has received $82,500 through to Aboriginal Health Minor Capital Works Program, which the Hunter New England Health District will use to provide a "comfortable, collaborative and culturally safe space" at Singleton Hospital.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the funding would benefit Aboriginal health staff and their clients in the region.
"Hunter New England Local Health District will provide culturally appropriate care to meet the local needs of the Aboriginal community and lead to better health outcomes," he said.
The capital works program will share the $6.9 million across 24 organisations and fund 45 infrastructure projects across the state, including upgrading to health services, refurbishments to staff accommodation and new mobile outreach vehicles.
Thirty of the infrastructure projects will be in regional NSW.
"A key focus of the NSW Government is improving access to culturally safe services," Mr Layzell said.
"These programs will go such a long way in ensuring the delivery of effective primary health care services to our Aboriginal communities."
The state's Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Ben Franklin, said the program will provide Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services with the funding its needs to "deliver safe and effective primary health care services to Aboriginal communities across the State which are delivered by Aboriginal people, services and specialists".
