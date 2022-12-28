The Singleton Strikers will head up the expressway to face Cessnock in the first round of the extended Northern League One competition for 2023.
Northern NSW Football has announced the draw for its 2023 premier competitions, including its second tier men's competition.
Reigning champions Belmont Swansea United will kick off the season with a tough test at home to Kahibah FC.
Belswans, who downed New Lambton FC in last year's grand final to secure the championship, will welcome the Rams to Blacksmiths Oval on Saturday, February 25.
Northern League One has been extended to a 27-round regular season, with the competition reduced to nine teams following the promotion of reigning premiers New Lambton to NPL Men's NNSW.
The finals series structure will remain unchanged.
NNSWF general manager football operations Liam Bentley said the 2023 Northern League One campaign promised to be an intriguing one.
"New Lambton FC were an extremely strong club at this level for a long time and now that they have moved up it will be interesting to see how that changes the competition," he said.
"Northern League One is a strong competition featuring some fantastic traditional and historic clubs.
"Belmont Swansea United were deserved grand final winners while Toronto Awaba and Kahibah also had outstanding seasons in particular last year.
"When we consulted about competition structure options following New Lambton's promotion, clubs told us they wanted more football and with 27 rounds we've definitely given them that.
"There are some outstanding matches in the opening round and I can't wait for kick off."
Elsewhere in round one, Thornton Redbacks FC will host South Cardiff FC at Pasadena Oval on Friday, February 24.
Toronto Awaba FC will look to build on their impressive 2022 when they welcome West Wallsend FC to Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday, February 25.
Singleton Strikers FC will travel to Turner Park to face Cessnock City Hornets FC on Sunday, February 26.
In the 2023 season there will e special commemorative rounds for Female Football Week and NAIDOC Week as well as a Respect Round.
Northern League One match days will feature first and reserve grade matches only, with the youth component of Northern League One having moved to the new Premier Youth League Boys competition.
NNSWF have entered a partnership with World Sport Action group to launch Squadi as the new competition management system for NNSWF premier competitions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.