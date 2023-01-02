Sixteen to 21 years olds will have the chance to learn what it is like to be a first responder when a state first internship is trialed in Singleton in 2023.
The eight week Emergency Services Internship is designed to provide young people with basic emergency services training.
Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said if the internship proved successful in the Upper Hunter town, similar programs would be replicated across NSW.
"This historic program is the result of months of work between local agencies and the PCYC, and presents an incredibly unique opportunity for our young people to gain on-the-job training and experience in emergency management and disaster preparedness," she said.
"We hope those who undertake the internship may even consider a career in emergency services, and I encourage anyone aged 16-21 years to submit an expression of interest."
Singleton Council is funding the Emergency Services Internship through its Bushfire Community Wellbeing and Connectedness Fund.
Through the internship, the successful 15 participants will learn about emergency response preparedness and recovery.
The interns will receive practical hands-on training with local emergency services including police, Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance.
Participants will also complete their First Aid certificate.
The internship is based on the PCYC's Rise-up and Fit for Service program.
Dave Andrews, manager of Singleton PCYC, said with disasters including fires, floods, drought and a pandemic affecting Singleton in past few years, local youth had a great appreciation for the role of first responders in our community.
"Our emergency service agencies are staffed by both professionals and volunteers and play an absolutely vital role in our community," he said.
"This new internship program will give young people a fantastic insight into what it takes to work for these organisations.
"Participants will have the opportunity to engage with active agency personnel and gain real hands-on experience with these organisations.
"They will also receive first aid training and increase skills in leadership and communication in the process."
The internship is open to people aged 16 to 21 years who live in the Singleton Local Government Area.
It will run across eight weeks from February 1, 2023 with four-hour sessions held every Wednesday evening.
Expressions of interest for the internship program close on January 25, 2023.
There are 15 spots available.
For more information or to apply go to singleton.nsw.gov.au/emergencyservicesinternship or email Singleton PCYC at dandrews@pcycnsw.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.