Innovative internship program to attract young people into emergency service careers launches in Singleton

Updated January 3 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
Sixteen to 21 years olds will have the chance to learn what it is like to be a first responder when a state first internship is trialed in Singleton in 2023.

Local News

