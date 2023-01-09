And the nominees are... Who is in the running to win Singleton's Australia Day awards

Singleton's top achievers will be recognised on Australia Day.
As part of Singleton's official Australia Day proceedings, Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year will be announced on January 26.
A citizenship ceremony and address by special guest Dr Emma Beckett will also be held at the Singleton Civic Centre on Australia Day.
The traditional Australia Day barbecue breakfast for a gold coin donation will kick off at 8am, and will be followed by the official ceremony at 9am.
In the running to win Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year are....
Lachlan Fleming
Lachlan Fleming is a passionate and determined volunteer who actively supports Singleton Legacy Group - the welfare charity that supports Australian Defence Force dependents left behind - within the Singleton Local Government Area.
Lachlan sets himself a fundraising goal each year, consulting with the Singleton Legacy Group for ways in which his concerted efforts will have the greatest outcome.
He plans and structures his spare time after school and work commitments as a Learn to Swim instructor and lifeguard at the Singleton Gym + Swim to raise funds for Legacy, collecting donations and selling merchandise both at school and within the local community.
He has previously been presented with a "Certificate of Recognition" from Legacy for his ongoing fundraising efforts.
Lachlan is also an accomplished sportsman, excelling in swimming, football and is an active member of Singleton Park Run and the Singleton Triathlon Club.
Jessica Stewart
Jess Stewart received two nominations.
Jess is as passionate about the Singleton community as she is about her small business, HSV Heaven, which she runs alongside her husband, Trevor.
If there is a member of the local community that needs support, Jess springs into action. Jess has assisted several families suffering hardship, partnering with other local businesses to give back.
Following the devastating floods in Broke in July 2022, Jess organised a fundraising event, converting the proceeds into Bunnings and Coles gift cards, and also provided E-Safety Check inspections to assist victims.
Jess assisted with the administration of the 2022 Anzac Day event, including providing financial sponsorship towards the event.
Jess also conducts free Ladies Workshop through her business, empowering women to care for their vehicles, and raised funds for Ronald McDonald House at the Singleton McHappy Day event.
Trevor Stewart
Trevor Stewart's passion for cars might just be a metaphor for his carefully curated calendar of community fundraising activities. And the fuel for such motivation is simple - to help the Singleton community however he can.
After establishing his business HSV Heaven alongside his wife Jess, Trevor has continually strived to assist those that are less fortunate. As a former member of the Australian Defence Force, Trev actively seeks out opportunities to support local Defence personnel as well as the elderly, and offers heavily discounted mechanical services on a case-by-case basis to suit the needs of customers experiencing hard times.
As former Secretary of the Singleton RSL Sub Branch, Trevor made a significant contribution to the community, particularly in the organisation and sponsorship of the 2022 ANZAC Day Service.
Trevor supports the Singleton Legacy Group by selling merchandise during Legacy Badge Week, supports Ronald McDonald House through the annual McHappy Day event, coordinated and facilitated a fundraiser for Broke flood victims, and regularly donates his time and the use of his vehicles at local fundraising events.
Trevor also provides ongoing sponsorship to two Singleton locals to help them fulfil their dreams within their desired sport.
Alan Lynch
Alan Lynch strives to serve the local community through his selfless approach to volunteering and assisting others to promote welfare and wellbeing in Singleton.
Alan is a decorated serviceman who served in the Army for over 35 years as a soldier before being commissioned as an officer. Alan has served his country on multiple operation deployments and was previously second-in-command at the School of Infantry.
Alan was Secretary of the Singleton RSL Sub Branch between 2019 - 2020, and is a current board member of Singleton Diggers Board of Directors, contributing to the continuous improvement and sustainability of the Club for members and guests.
Alan is passionate about the ADF community within Singleton, regularly connecting with other veterans and encouraging them to engage with each other and community groups for their wellbeing.
Alan is a also proactive member of the Hunter Valley Wine Show Executive Committee and has been instrumental in the coordination of the annual Hunter Valley Wine Show for many years at Lone Pine Barracks.
Alan consistently performs above and beyond by taking the lead and displaying a positive vision for the future of Singleton and the community through upholding voluntary positions on numerous committees in Singleton.
Mick McCardle
Mick McCardle continually advocates for the needs of the Broke community and works tirelessly to support its residents in times of celebration and crisis.
After founding the Broke Residents Community Association (BRCA) in 2019, as President Mick has advocated and worked in partnership with Council to make significant improvements to the village including the development of the Broke footpath and cycleway project, and changes to speed limits to improve road safety.
Mick enthusiastically coordinates a range of community events including the monthly Broke markets, Winterfest and Christmas with the Neighbours. As an Army veteran, Mick partners with the Broke RFS to organize the Broke Anzac Day Memorial Service and Remembrance Day.
Mick's integrity of character and admirable sense of responsibility and community mindedness is further demonstrated by his contributions in the Broke 2022 flood recovery, including fundraising appeals, supporting the establishment of the Broke Community-led Resilience Team (CRT) as deputy, and campaigning for the new Emergency Warning System have all been instrumental in elevating Broke's emergency readiness.
Mick's role in coordinating events that bring the community together following the floods has been pivotal - from community BBQs to town meetings. Mick is determined to lead the Broke community on the pathway towards recovery. Mick's leadership inspires those around him to step up for their community, and be proud of where they live.
As a passionate advocate for community mental health, Mick also actively promotes and supports mental health organisations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.