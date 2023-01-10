The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News
What's on

Familiar faces celebrated in Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre's first exhibition for 2023

Updated January 25 2023 - 11:12am, first published January 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The second instalment of photographer Edwina Richards' exhibition We Are Singleton: Portrait of a Town will open on January 20.

Familiar faces will soon line the walls of Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre to launch this year's exhibition program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.