Familiar faces will soon line the walls of Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre to launch this year's exhibition program.
The second instalment of We Are Singleton: Portrait of a Town, opening on January 20, is the first of many exhibitions celebrating 'local' lined up for the centre in 2023.
Photographer Edwina Richards has added to the show that opened the centre in March last year, capturing the essence of the Singleton Local Government Area in what makes it so special - its people and connection to place.
A host of new portraits feature in the show, with many subjects suggested by the community.
"Our vision for Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre was to showcase the identity and image of Singleton, and We Are Singleton: Portrait of a Town was the perfect project to launch the new facility," Vicki Brereton, Singleton Council's director organisation and community capacity, said.
"This second and final instalment is the culmination of a two-year collaborative social documentary project shaped by more than 100 Singletonians including local photographers, subjects, researchers and production assistants.
"The project carries on from that initial premise developed in parallel with the construction of the Centre to capture the familiar faces in our community, and see ourselves reflected when we consider what art is.
"I wholeheartedly invite everyone to come along to the opening on Friday, January 20 at 6pm or to experience the exhibition [until] April 2, and look forward to the response as people recognise people they know or see themselves."
Mrs Brereton added that the centre's program for 2023 would continue to include the local theme.
This includes other exhibitions featuring artisans from the Singleton Mechanics Institute such as quilters, potters and textile artists along with sculptural works from David Gallahan, and a special collaborative exhibition led by 2022 Singleton Citizen of the Year Warren Taggart later in the year.
For more information visit www.singletonartsandculturalcentre.com.au or follow Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.