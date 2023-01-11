Hours spent night after night deterring fruit bats from his Hunter Valley vineyard eventually led Geoff Brown to designing and manufacturing his own laser tech system that keeps the bats at bay.
Today Mr Brown is proud of his safe and environmentally friendly bat deterrent which is he has trade marked as the Batmobile Terminator.
The native fruit bats or flying foxes feed mainly at night on nectar, pollen and fruit and will also feed on flowering and fruiting plants in gardens and orchards.
According to NSW Department of Environment they are vital to the health and regeneration of Australian native forests because they can transport pollen over vast distances and are also able to disperse larger seeds.
Loss of their natural environment has resulted in bat colonies becoming problematic in both urban areas and for agricultural production, however some species are protected due to declining numbers and therefore finding a method that deters but does not harm the bats has become a priority.
Mr Brown, who has a PhD in mechanical engineering, said he lost virtually his entire wine grape crop in 2018 due to fruit bats.
"Thinking initially, that it was birds in the daytime, the discovery it was fruit bats resulted in a mobilization to save the remaining Chambourcin grapes. Patrolling with spotlights at night for four weeks we saved only 1.5 of a usual 50 ton grape crop - the area was just too big and fruit bats too many," he said.
His solution was to create the Batmobile Terminator, a solar powered, fully programmable machine that uses laser spotlights capable of covering a distance of two kilometres.
Each half of the lights can be programmed to flash with different sequences and it is the on/off timing and different sequences that deter the bats.
"Bats are sensitive to light so when the lights come on/off it scares them away from the vineyard or orchard," he said.
"We want to simply stop the bats before they land and the Batmobile Terminator does that through its laser light display."
To test the Batmobile Terminator he used it in his 80 acre vineyard in 2019 with great success.
"In 2019 three Batmobile Terminators entered the fray - nary a fruit bat entered where the Batmobile Terminators were used, and in the later ripening, heavily pressured Chambourcin variety there was plenty of fruit bat aerial activity with aborted attempts to enter the grapevine areas, but negligible grape loss or damage," he said.
The system has been used in the last two seasons at a Pokolbin vineyard where once again it's proving its worth. Previously they had been forced to use gas guns all night in the hope of deterring the bats.
"Once we installed the Batmobile Terminators the bats stayed away they were not landing in the vineyard and eating the grapes," Mr Brown said.
His said his system was far easier to use than netting and it could also be used to deter birds, pigs and deer.
For daytime predators a variable siren that can be scheduled or activated with motion detectors can be added.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
