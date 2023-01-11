Branxton golf report: Rain no deterrent to players in first Monthly Medal of the year

Some points of note include: only four players in groups (no exceptions); pace of play should be around four hours, 30 minutes (as this is a 9 hole golf course); players must keep up with the group ahead; those using carts must be patient and only go ahead of the group ahead at their invitation; arrive for your tee time at least 10 minutes ahead and try to tee off on time; if you book a tee off time after 3pm on a Friday do not expect the field to be rearranged to suit you; if you lose a ball (out of bounds, morning sun on the first or in penalty areas) play a provisional ball just in case the original ball isn't found; also ensure you vigilantly watch each other's golf balls so finding the ball is much easier; there will be no 2 putt rule issued for the temporary green-- it keeps the condition the same for all players and ensure you understand the implementation of the local rule across the creek on the 2nd/11th in regards to the penalty area.