Branxton golf report: Rain no deterrent to players in first Monthly Medal of the year

Early rain didn't deter 45 players from competing in the first Monthly Medal of the year on January 7, a stroke event which always tests everyone's resolve as they battle their way around the tight Branxton course.
Bobby Hale won his first ever Monthly Medal with the day's only sub handicap score of nett 68, with a very well played back nine which ensured his overall win.
He also won the Nearest the Pin on the 9th which was the start of his solid back nine effort.
Mick Tracey once again showed how it can be done in winning A Grade with his nett 70 with two Nearest the pins on the 2nd/11th and the 4th.
His shot to the 2nd proved to be the shot of the day, finishing only 85 cms from the flag.
His playing partner, Greg Tearle, finished runner up with the same nett score.
Mick Carling won B Grade with his nett 72, just ahead of Paul Bush's nett 73. Paul's social game at Pacific Dunes during the week must have been a good tune up for the day.
Lee Jackson, teeing off early, won C Grade with his 70 with Gary Walsh runner up with his 73 nett.
Benny Porter won the Pro's Pin to the last with a nett 76 needed to win a ball on a day where the conditions were quite challenging due to the early rain.
The Summer Cup starts next week with the Mixed Foursomes Championships scheduled for January 22.
Club Captain Steve, on behalf of the Golf Operations Committee, has issued all golfing members a memo about how to ensure the "flow of playing can be improved for the enjoyment of all players".
This notice has been posted on the wall near the Pro Shop and will also be available in the clubhouse.
Some points of note include: only four players in groups (no exceptions); pace of play should be around four hours, 30 minutes (as this is a 9 hole golf course); players must keep up with the group ahead; those using carts must be patient and only go ahead of the group ahead at their invitation; arrive for your tee time at least 10 minutes ahead and try to tee off on time; if you book a tee off time after 3pm on a Friday do not expect the field to be rearranged to suit you; if you lose a ball (out of bounds, morning sun on the first or in penalty areas) play a provisional ball just in case the original ball isn't found; also ensure you vigilantly watch each other's golf balls so finding the ball is much easier; there will be no 2 putt rule issued for the temporary green-- it keeps the condition the same for all players and ensure you understand the implementation of the local rule across the creek on the 2nd/11th in regards to the penalty area.
If we can all adhere to these points, competition play can be finished more quickly and be more enjoyable for all.
Winners on January 7, 2023:
