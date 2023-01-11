The drive along Putty Road is now a smoother one following the completion of a $2.7 million upgrade.
Transport for NSW carried out a range of works to upgrade the road between Milbrodale and Putty to make it safer following repeated bouts of heavy rainfall and severe weather throughout 2022.
"If you're one of the 1000 motorists who use this corridor on a daily basis, this final stage of the upgrade will make your journey safer and smoother," NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said.
"These safety upgrades also complement the flood recovery work on Putty Road, which is progressing through the design process."
The completed work includes shoulder widening to improve lane widths, resurfacing on curves, and installing more than eight kilometres of guardrail, more than one kilometre of motorcycle protection rail and improved signage.
Spray sealing was completed in November 2022, with temporary line marking to remain in place until the installation of rumble strips is completed in early 2023.
A reduced speed limit, lane and shoulder closures and stop/slow traffic arrangements will be in place while rumble strips are installed.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
The project was jointly funded by the federal and state governments.
In addition to the upgrades between Milbrodale and Putty, the project also includes repairs to Putty Road near Wheelbarrow Ridge Road, Colo Heights which began on Monday, January 9, 2023.
The Australian Government has contributed more than $2.26 million towards the Putty Road upgrade project, and the NSW Government contributing $444,720.
"The Australian and NSW governments are committed to working together to improving journeys for motorists," the federal member for Hunter, Dan Repacholi, said.
"The safety of road users is our top priority, which is why we are upgrading Putty Road with funding from the Australian Governments Road Safety Program."
The state member for the Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell, said wider lanes along Putty Road would make it safer for truckies and cars to share the road and "ensure motorists reach their destination and get home to loved ones".
