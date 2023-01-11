The Singleton Argus
Safer journeys for motorists along Putty Road with $2.7m upgrade between Milbrodale and Putty complete

January 12 2023 - 10:30am
The drive along Putty Road is now a smoother one following the completion of a $2.7 million upgrade.

