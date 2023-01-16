The honeymooners guide to visiting the Gold Coast

You won't be short of amazing memories when you leave the Gold Coast at the end of your stay. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

There are many beautiful places in Queensland that are perfect for newlyweds to spend their honeymoon. From bustling Brisbane, to K'gari (Fraser Island) and Whitsundays packages, tourists are spoiled for choice.

If you are looking for the perfect place to enjoy a romantic honeymoon, look no further than the Gold Coast. This stretch of beautiful Queensland coastline is home to crystal clear waters, not to mention plenty of activities for couples in search of sun, sand and culture.

From National Parks to beautiful wineries located in the region's rolling hills, the area is also full of picture perfect spots for a dreamy getaway or luxurious romantic experiences such as hot air balloon rides, whale watching cruises and indulgent spa treatments.

And to top it all off, the region is also home to world class restaurants offering fresh local cuisine and hospitable locals who will welcome you with open arms. With all this considered, it's easy to see why so many couples choose the Gold Coast as the ideal destination for their once-in-a-lifetime holiday.

Here are six ways newlyweds can enjoy their honeymoon on the Gold Coast.

Head to Surfers Paradise for great beaches & bustling nightlife

With scenic beaches and an eclectic local nightlife, Surfers Paradise is the perfect place to enjoy your honeymoon on the Gold Coast. Enjoy a romantic day spent lounging in each other's arms under the sun or explore eclectic haunts for special quirks and memorable moments only found in a beachside paradise.

Plan ahead for honeymoon activities, book tickets for theme parks, learn to surf together or sunset stroll along picturesque pathways as you start this new chapter of your lives hand in hand.

Whether you are looking to relax on white sand beaches or party under the stars with a vibrant city atmosphere, Surfers Paradise will be sure to deliver.

Experience Australian wildlife at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary

If you are looking for an adventure during your honeymoon, take your special someone to the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary located on the Gold Coast. Home to native Australian wildlife such as kangaroos, koalas and rainbow lorikeets, this 100 year-old sanctuary is a great way to get up close and personal with some of the continent's most unique creatures.

Engage in fun interactive activities with the animals that call this sanctuary home, and let yourself be mesmerised by shows depicting the amazing skills of parrots, owls, eagles and even adorable capybaras. Immerse yourself and your partner in nature by walking through rainforest areas and experiencing the fun and wonder of free-roaming wallabies scampering around you.

Simply put, when you come to Currumbin, you can expect your day to be spent in a completely different and immensely enriching world.

Sample fresh seafood along the coastline

Having the world-famous Gold Coast beaches as a backdrop is already a fantastic setting for any romantic getaway. But what if those serene views and the ambient swell of the ocean could be accompanied by savouring the freshly caught seafood too?

As the Gold Coast is renowned for its fresh seafood offerings, you should absolutely take advantage of the delicious restaurants and eateries that can be found across the coastline. From casual beachfront fish and chips to gourmet fine dining experiences, you can sample some of the freshest and tastiest seafood available nationwide from the Gold Coast.

Enjoy hand-crafted cocktails or decadent desserts alongside the catch of the day, with the sound of gentle waves crashing in the background - it's a tranquil scene which will make your honeymoon truly unforgettable.

Take a scenic drive down the Pacific Highway to Byron Bay

If you're looking for the honeymoon of a lifetime on the Gold Coast, why not take a breath-taking drive down the Pacific Highway? Right along the highway are coastlines that offer some spectacular vistas, and a drive to Byron Bay is no exception. The entire trip will be filled with white-sands and blue waters, not to mention lagoons and headlands that stretch for miles.

And for those looking to see a little of what the inland has to offer, you'll be glad to hear that the scenic drive also showcases some dreamy wooded areas as far as the eye can see, lined with lush greenery. Suffice to say that such a variety of natural beauty is hard to find anywhere else.

Once you get to Byron Bay, there's no way you'll want your journey to end - though if you're feeling adventurous, jump in a kayak or canoe and explore Black Sheep Creek and its secret stone bridges. You'll enjoy an even more breathtaking view of Byron's landscape.

Indulge in a spot of shopping

For those looking to engage in some retail therapy while enjoying their honeymoon on the Gold Coast, you'll be happy to hear that the region offers a variety of malls and boutique stores, making it a great destination for avid shoppers.



Whether you prefer larger shopping centres with hundreds of options like Pacific Fair, or smaller independently owned stores for those one-of-a-kind finds, you'll be sure to find a store or two that takes your fancy here at the Gold Coast.

Take a break from sunning at the beach and hit up any one of the local malls or shopping strips for your fill of fashion, homewares and accessories - it truly is a shopper's paradise too. Make it a shopping extravaganza with your new spouse and capture memorable moments that will last long after you two have said "I do."

Unwind with a massage or spa treatment

Honeymooning on the Gold Coast comes with no shortage of romantic activities to enjoy, but if you really want to treat yourselves and relax, consider booking a couple's massage or spa treatment at one of the area's many luxury resorts.

With tranquil settings and plenty of pampering options available, this is sure to be a great way to wind down after all of your wedding planning. Be sure to check for discounts and packages that can bring the best value for your treatment. After experiencing some top notch relaxation at one of these resorts, you and your partner will return from your honeymoon feeling more connected than ever.



All things considered, it's clear to see that a trip to the Gold Coast is an ideal destination for any unforgettable honeymoon. The stunning beaches, lush rainforest and towering mountain ranges are sure to create a special atmosphere for couples looking for somewhere truly romantic.

There are plenty of activities to choose from, whether you're looking for some thrills on the nearby theme parks or prefer something more relaxing like the enchanting wineries in the hinterlands.

