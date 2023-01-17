The Singleton Argus
$150,000 NSW Government grant to boost Singleton PCYC youth disability program

Updated January 17 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Young people in Singleton will have even more opportunities to play sport and gain extra support to develop valuable life skills thanks to a $156,090 state government grant.

