The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Singleton Mall Newsagency sells $4.8 million winning Set for Life lottery ticket

January 17 2023 - 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton home to mysterious $4.8 million lottery winner

HOW does $20,000 a month for 20 years sound?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.