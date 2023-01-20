Three hundred Singleton primary students will gain leadership and wellbeing skills this year thanks to funding from Hunter Valley Operations' (HVO) latest round of community grants.
The Year 5 students will go through leadership workshops coordinated by Upper Hunter community charity Where there's a Will and delivered by not-for-profit organisation Burn Bright.
Where there's a Will is one of eight Hunter charities and community organisations that will share in more than $51,000 in funding from round two of HVO's community grants.
Catherine Wendell, Where there's a Will executive officer, said the HVO funding is an investment in the future of the community.
Ms Wendell said Where there's a Will has been supporting the delivery of Burn Bright in the Upper Hunter for six years, but this is the first time it will be run in the Singleton LGA.
More than 900 Upper Hunter students from Year 5, 8, 9 and 10 have been through the program to date.
"Students in years 5 and 6 are often enthusiastic to take on leadership roles, so we want to encourage that ambition and provide them with foundational skills," Ms Wendell said. "We need Upper Hunter primary students to become strong, resilient and impactful leaders who want to make a difference."
Where there's a Will is co-ordinating the two, one day workshops for Year 5 Singleton students. Burn Bright will deliver the workshops mid-year.
Ms Wendell said the interactive and fun workshops are split into three sections - leadership and teamwork concepts, practical leadership skills, and putting those skills into action. "Topics include being a role model, putting others first, communication and listening skills, decision making, courage and resilience, taking initiative and responsibility, building trust, and goal setting," she said.
Round two 2022 HVO Community Grants recipients
HVO general manager Tony Morris said the twice-yearly grants program is about giving local charities and community organisations a hand to deliver projects that benefit local residents a reality. He said the program has provided more than $380,000 in funding to 83 projects since 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.