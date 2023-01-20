The Singleton Argus
Upper Hunter charity Where There's a Will one of eight groups to share in $51,000 of community grants from Hunter Valley Operations

Updated January 25 2023 - 8:56am, first published January 20 2023 - 11:00am
HVO general manager Tony Morris, Where there a Will executive officer Catherine Wendell and student leadership coordinator Lindy Hunt, HVO environment and community superintendent Brenton Hubert.

Three hundred Singleton primary students will gain leadership and wellbeing skills this year thanks to funding from Hunter Valley Operations' (HVO) latest round of community grants.

